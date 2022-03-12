WWE News: Charlotte Flair Attacks Ronda Rousey on Smackdown, Pat McAfee Brawls With Austin Theory

– Charlotte Flair got one over on her rival Ronda Rousey, attacking her in the parking lot on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Rousey cut a promo on Friday’s show promising to make Flair tap or to leave with Flair’s arm earlier in the show and then at the end of the night, the two brawled in the parking lot. That brawl ended with Flair flipping Rousey onto the hood of a car:

– Pat McAfee’s feud with Austin Theory heated up on Smackdown as well, with the two brawling at ringside during the main event: