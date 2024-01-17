WWE News: Roxanne Perez Comments On NXT Battle Royal Win, Dijak Sends Joe Gacy a Message

– Roxanne Perez is headed to NXT Vengeance Day after winning a battle royal for a shot at Lyra Valkyria, and she commented on the win after the show. Perez picked up the win in the main event of Tuesday’s show and thus will compete for the NXT Women’s Title at the February 4th PPV. She appeared in an NXT Digital Exclusive to react to her win, as you can see below:

– Dijak was much less pleased than Perez in his own Digital Exclusive post-show interview after he was attacked by Joe Gacy during his match. Gacy got involved in Dijak’s match with Trey Bearhill and while Dijak picked up the win, he send Gacy a message saying that Gacy will be the first of many bodies he leaves on the way to the NXT Championship: