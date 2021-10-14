UPDATE: WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Pre-Sale Happening Right Now, Brock Lesnar Advertised

UPDATE: WrestleTix noted that WWE has released 14,639 tickets for the event. Fan demand will determine how many sections open up. Prices are at $1000, $700, $500, $300, $250, $150, $75, $35 and $25. Those advertised include Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Big E, Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair.

Another code is available as well, as you can use UNIVERSE to access the pre-sale.

First look at the Royal Rumble ticket map: As expected, the demand will dictate how many sections open up (especially during the presale) – sections in blue are basically what opened up (some sections sold out). 14,639 tickets currently available. pic.twitter.com/KeSeZgZQbJ — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) October 13, 2021

Original: The pre-sale has started for the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble, with tickets officially going on sale tomorrow. You can purchase tickets here with the code TWEETS. As part of the Ticketmaster sale, fans will be able to order official Rumble commemorative chairs even if they don’t buy ringside seats. There will also be official magnets and commemorative tickets available.

This year’s Rumble happens on January 29 at the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, MO.