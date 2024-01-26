WWE Royal Rumble Store Opens, Vince McMahon Shirt Reportedly Removed

The Royal Rumble store in Tampa is now open for business in Raymond James Stadium ahead of tomorrow night’s PPV event. However, one item that had been up for sale seems to be gone. PWInsider reports that a shirt celebrating Vince McMahon’s 1999 Royal Rumble win was available yesterday. Today, it’s nowhere to be found.

As previously reported, Vince McMahon has been accused of sex trafficking, among other things, in a new lawsuit that also names WWE and John Laurinaitis. TKO Group says they are taking the claims seriously while McMahon has denied the allegations.

As of now, the shirt is still available online.