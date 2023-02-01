WWE News: Sami Zayn Trashes His Bloodline Photos, Boogeyman Undergoes Surgery

– Sami Zayn is putting his Bloodline memorabilia out for curbside pickup. Following The Bloodline’s attack on Zayn that closed out the Royal Rumble on Saturday, Zayn posted to his Twitter account to share a photo of a host of Bloodline pics along with a Survivor Series chair out in the trash, as you can see below:

– The Boogeyman is on the mend, as PWInsider reports that the WWE alumnus underwent surgery last week. The site reports that Marty Wright, who performs as the character, is said to have underwent a procedure on his knee.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Boogeyman for a quick and full recovery.