WWE News: Sasha Banks Shares Photos of Her Trying on Blonde Wig, Playlist Shows Memorable Summerslam Title Wins, List This! Features Rivalries Renewed
August 10, 2019
– Sasha Banks shared a photo where she appeared to be showing off a new look with blonde hair. She later clarified on her Instagram account that it was just a wig. You can check out her photos and Instagram posts below. Sasha Banks wrote, “Issa wig (@nuolawigs) her name is ‘Carmen’ but I like to call her Trish Stratus.”
– A new WWE Playlist video is out showing Memorable Summerslam Title Victories. You can check out that video below.
– This week’s WWE List This! showcased WWE rivalries that were renewed after a decade. That new video is available below.
