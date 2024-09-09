WWE Selling Judgment Day Street Trash Shirts

WWE Shop is currently selling Judgment Day merchandise branded with “Street Trash,” a nickname given to Damian Priest by Gunther ahead of their World Heavyweight Title bout at WWE SummerSlam.

There are two Street Trash shirts available on the website for fans to buy here. Below is the product description:

“After the unceremonious removal of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, the villainous collective known as The Judgment Day has a few new faces but their goal of running roughshod on Monday Night RAW remains the same. Show that your youngster doesn’t flinch even when things get down and dirty by grabbing this Street Trash Dumpster T-Shirt. It features The Judgment Day’s initials on the back dumpster graphic and their classic Reaper symbolism on the left sleeve, so there’s no doubting the sinister intentions behind the group’s every underhanded tactic.”