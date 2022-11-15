wrestling / News

WWE News: Seth Rollins Appearance In New York, Rob Schamberger Paints Around Roman Reigns

November 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Seth Rollins 11-7-22 Image Credit: WWE

– Seth Rollins is set for an appearance in New York later this week. PWInsider reports that Rollins will appear at The Palladium Times Square on Friday as part of The Michael Kaye Show’s 20th anniversary.

– WWE artist-in-residence Rob Schamberger’s latest video is online, and you can check it out below. The episode is described as follows:

“The penultimate episode! Artist Rob Schamberger paints everything EXCEPT Roman Reigns in the next-to-last episode of this season, including for Rob’s first time ever: Ring steps! We’re almost there, friends. It’s happening.”

