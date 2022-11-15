wrestling / News
WWE News: Seth Rollins Appearance In New York, Rob Schamberger Paints Around Roman Reigns
November 14, 2022 | Posted by
– Seth Rollins is set for an appearance in New York later this week. PWInsider reports that Rollins will appear at The Palladium Times Square on Friday as part of The Michael Kaye Show’s 20th anniversary.
– WWE artist-in-residence Rob Schamberger’s latest video is online, and you can check it out below. The episode is described as follows:
“The penultimate episode! Artist Rob Schamberger paints everything EXCEPT Roman Reigns in the next-to-last episode of this season, including for Rob’s first time ever: Ring steps! We’re almost there, friends. It’s happening.”
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho On Being Freaked Out During Health Scare Last Year, How Quickly It Came On
- Nick Aldis Issues Statement on NWA Becoming ‘The Most Toxic Brand’ in Wrestling
- Bret Hart on Regretting His History With Shawn Michaels, Leaving WWE for WCW
- Note on Wrestlers Featured on AEW Programming Since Acquisition of ROH