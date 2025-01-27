WWE Reportedly Signs Jordynne Grace

Jordynne Grace is WWE-bound, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that sources in the company have confirmed Grace has signed a multi-year deal with the company.

Grace finished up with TNA at Genesis, where she lost to Tessa Blanchard. The report notes that WWE made their interest known to Grace and made the offer a couple of weeks before she finished with TNA and that TNA was fully aware Grace would be exiting. People in WWE noted that Grace was signed almost immediately after her final TNA match and that WWE didn’t want to let her end up in free agency.

No word as of yet on when Grace will debut for WWE.