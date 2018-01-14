WWE Signs Indian TV Actor and Former Kickboxer Saurav Gurjar to Developmental Deal

– The Times of India reports that Indian TV actor and kickboxer, Saurav Gurjar, has signed a three-year developmental contract with WWE. It was reported in May 2017 that Gurjar attended WWE’s tryouts in Dubai. Gurjar is 6’8″.

Gurjar has appeared in the show Mahabharata in the role of Beem. He competed in various kickboxing competitions before training to become a pro wrestler. He also worked with Ring Ka King in 2011 under the ring name of Deadly Danda.

Speaking on his joining the WWE, he stated: “It had been a dream of mine since childhood to be a WWE wrestler. I am from the Chambal valley, where kids usually have two options – to join politics or the sand mafia. But I always wanted to be a professional wrestler. Everything that happened in between – sports, acting – was by chance. I did enjoy all that success.”

He added that India has a long history of producing great wrestlers, saying: “I don’t agree that India has recently started producing top wrestlers. Be it the Great Gama or Dara Singh, India has always produced great wrestlers. Bas ab visibility badh gayi hai. It’s great that WWE has so many Indian faces like Jinder Mahal, Kavita Devi, etc. It will be a motivation for me to compete with them and carve a name for myself.”