WWE Smackdown & Audience Up From Previous Week’s FOX Sports 1 Episode

WWE Smackdown was back on FOX last week after a week on FOX Sports 1, and the ratings predictably went back up. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.48 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.138 million viewers, up 108.7% and 156.1% from the previous week’s 0.23 demo rating and 835,000 viewers.

Again, that previous number was on FOX Sports 1 so the numbers were far lower than normal. Compared to the last episode on FOX (on October 21st), Friday’s episode was down down 7.7% and 4.2% respectively from a 0.52 demo rating and 2.231 million viewers. The demo rating is the lowest for a FOX-airing episode since the August 26th episode also had a 0.48, while the audience was the lowest since the September 2nd episode had 2.077 million viewers. Smackdown topped the broadcast network shows for the night and was #2 for the night across TV per Showbuzz Daily, behind only the NBA game on ESPN (0.50 demo rating, 1.472 million viewers).

Smackdown is averaging a 0.513 demo rating and 2.121 million viewers in 2022, compared to a 0.557 demo rating and 2.078 million viewers for the same time period in 2021.