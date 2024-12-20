wrestling / News
WWE Smackdown Officially Expanding To Three Hours In January
December 20, 2024 | Posted by
It’s official: WWE Smackdown will become a three-hour show starting in January. WWE announced on Friday that Smackdown is moving to a three-hour show starting on January 3rd, its first episode of 2025.
The article, which details where to watch WWE programming, notes:
SmackDown continues to air on USA Network every Friday night at 8/7 C in the U.S. At the start of 2025, SmackDown will expand to three hours starting with the Jan. 3 episode from Phoenix, Arizona.
