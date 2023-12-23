wrestling / News
WWE Smackdown In Two Weeks To Have ‘New Year’s Revolution’ Theme
The first WWE Smackdown of 2024 will be a “New Year’s Revolution”-themed episode. Triple H posted to Twitter on Friday to share a video previewing WWE’s “New Year Knockout” week of programming to kick off the new year, as you can see below.
The “New Year’s Revolution” follows a week of specially-named WWE programming including the Day 1 episode of Raw on New Year’s Day, NXT New Year’s Evil on January 2nd, a Best of 2023 episode of The Bump on Wednesday alongside a Best of 2023 PLE special and a 2024 Preview on Peacock, and then New Year’s Revolution Smackdown on Friday.
