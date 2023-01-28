– SpoilerTV has the preliminary overnight numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Last night’s show was the go-home show before today’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event. With interest heading into a huge premium live event weekend, numbers saw a nice increase this week. Last night’s show also featured an appearance by Brock Lesnar, who announced his participation for the Royal Rumble this weekend.

This week’s live FOX Network broadcast averaged 2.433 million viewers for the preliminary number. That’s based on 2.525 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.340 million viewers for Hour 2.

That’s a considerable increase from the preliminary overnight audience for last week’s show, which was 2.113 million viewers. The final audience from last week’s show was 2.257 million viewers, so the overnight audience for this week’s show was higher than the final viewership for last week.

Ratings were also up in the P18-49 key ratings demo. WWE SmackDown averaged a 0.65 rating for the overnights. That’s an increase from last week’s average overnight rating of 0.5 rating. The final rating in the key demo last week was 0.55, so the overnight was also higher than the final rating for last week’s show.

SmakcDown easily topped the ratings in the primetime broadcast programming for Friday. Shark Tank on ABC led the night for viewership with 4.406 million viewers.

Final Friday numbers will be out later next week.