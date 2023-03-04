– SpoilerTV has the overnight preliminary numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Last night’s show averaged 2.299 million viewers. That’s based on 2.352 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.246 million viewers for Hour 2. Last night’s show featured an in-ring confrontation between Cody Rhodes and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as they continued the build to their title showdown at WrestleMania 39.

The average viewing audience was only down slightly compared to the preliminary number for last week. Last week’s show drew an average audience of 2.306 million viewers in the overnight prelims. For comparison, the final audience for last week was 2.408 million viewers for the Elimination Chamber fallout show.

While ratings were down last night in the P18-49 key demo, SmackDown still led the night. This week’s live FOX Network broadcast drew an average 0.50 rating in the key demo. Ratings were down compared to the 0.60 overnight rating for last week. The final rating for last week’s edition of WWE SmackDown was 0.62.

Blue Bloods on CBS led the night in viewership with 5.983 million viewers.