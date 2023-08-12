– Programming Insider has the overnight preliminary ratings for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Last night’s show averaged 2.650 million viewers. That’s based on 2.585 million viewers for Hour One and 2.715 million viewers for Hour 2. This week’s show featured the fallout from last Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam event. The reason the numbers look surprisingly high this week is due to several markets broadcasting preseason NFL games, as noted by Programming Insider.

The overnight viewership was up significantly compared to last week’s show, which drew an average overnight audience of 2.151 million viewers. For comparison, the final audience for last week’s SummerSlam go-home episode was 2.248 million.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, SmackDown drew an overnight preliminary rating of 0.63 in the key demo. Last week’s overnight rating a 0.57. The final rating for last week’s show was a 0.62 rating, so the overnight rating was also slightly higher than the final number for last week.

WWE SmackDown topped the ratings for primetime broadcast programming on Friday. Secret Celebrity Renovation topped viewership for the night with 3.10 million million viewers.