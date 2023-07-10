WWE Smackdown Rating Hits 2023 High, Audience Up From Last Week

The rating and audience for last week’s Smackdown were up from the previous week, with the rating hitting a high point for the year. Friday’s episode garnered a 0.76 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.561 million viewers per Wrestlenomics, up 10.1% and 2% respectively from the previous week’s 0.69 demo rating and audience of 2.51 million.

The demo rating marks the highest point since the Christmkas Day 2020 show scored a 0.96 demo rating with an NFL game as a lead-in. The audience was the best since the June 2nd episode drew 2.563 million viewers. Smackdown topped broadcast shows for the night per Spoiler TV.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.611 demo rating and 2.342 million viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.520 demo rating and 2.133 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.