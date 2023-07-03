WWE Smackdown Rating, Audience Rise Ahead of Money in the Bank

The final episode of WWE Smackdown before Money in the Bank saw its ratings and audience both rise. Friday’s episode scored a 0.69 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.51 million viewers, up 13.1% and 6.6% respectively from the previous week’s 0.61 demo rating and audience of 2.354 million.

The demo rating was the best for the show since the June 2nd episode scored a 0.73, while the audience was the highest since the same week’s 2.563 million. Smackdown topped broadcast shows for the night per Spoiler TV.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.605 demo rating and 2.333 million viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.522 demo rating and 2.133 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.