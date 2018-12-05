WWE Smackdown Rating Drops, Viewership Down

– The rating for this week’s episode of Smackdown dropped to the lowest number in five months. Tuesday’s episode brought in a 0.66 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.948 million viewers, down 19% and 14% from last week’s 0.81 demo rating and 2.264 million. The rating was the worst since the July 3rd episode had a 0.54, while the audience was the lowest since November 8th, 2016.

Smackdown ranked #3 for the night among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily. It came in behind History’s Curse of Oak Island (0.74 demo rating, 3.302 million viewers) and Bravo’s Below Deck (0.69/1.814 million).