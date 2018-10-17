WWE Smackdown Rating Hits Six-Month High Mark, Tops Raw

– The rating for Smackdown 1000 was predictably high, hitting the highest point in half a year and topping this week’s Raw. The episode brought in a 0.92 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.545 million viewers. Those numbers were up 37% and 19% from last week’s 0.67 demo rating and 2.135 million viewers. It beat out the 0.86 demo rating and 2.396 million viewers for Monday’s episode of Raw.

Smackdown scored the best numbers for the show since the Superstar Shakeup episode on April 17th, which had a 0.98 demo rating and 2.796 million viewers. The most impressive part though is that the show did so against some serious competition for WWE’s male demographic. The show was #5 among cable originals behind a ton of sports, per Showbuzz Daily: two NBA games (1.41 demo rating/2.945 million viewers and 1.24/2.717 million), the American League Championship Series game (1.15/4.871 million) and the NLCS game (1.14/4.087 million).