WWE Smackdown Rating Jumps, Viewership Ticks Up

– The rating for this week’s episode of Smackdown hit a four-week high for the show, while viewership rose as well. Tuesday night’s episode brought in a 0.62 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.921 million viewers. Those numbers are up 11% and 3% from last week’s 0.56 demo rating and 1.859 million viewers. The rating was the best for the show since the May 29th episode had a 0.69, while the audience was the best since the June 4th episode had 2.016 million.

Smackdown topped the list of cable originals for the night, beating out The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo (0.54 demo rating, 1.631 million viewers) for the top spot.