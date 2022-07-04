wrestling / News
WWE SmackDown Superstar To Appear On Tonight’s Raw (Spoiler)
July 4, 2022 | Posted by
Fightful Select is reporting WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther is scheduled for tonight’s July 4th episode of WWE Raw. The report notes this was the plan as of earlier their morning. Gunther was not on the card for WWE Money in the Bank but has a lot of support from within the company right now. The creative plan is for him to be involved in a segment with a “very patriotic” R-Truth.
