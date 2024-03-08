WWE Lands First Spirits Sponsorship For Official Vodka Of WrestleMania 40

WWE has picked up its first spirits sponsorship with Wheatley Vodka to be the official vodka of WrestleMania 40. Sports Business Journal reports that WWE landed the deal with Sazerac Brands for Wheatley to be the PPV’s “official” vodka.

In addition to the WrestleMania sponsorship, Wheatley will sponsor an upcoming six-part multimedia series on WWE social platforms which will feature Cody Rhodes interviewing other WWE stars, with a Wheatley-branded tour bus appearing in the show.

The report also notes that Mike’s Hard Lemonade, who sponsored the Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania 39, will sponsor this year’s SummerSlam.

WWE is looking for an official beer partner as well, as noted by TKO EVP and head of global partnerships Grant Norris-Jones who said, “Our strategy now at TKO is to open up new categories and sign bigger, broader deals. We’re out in the market looking hard for an official beer partner [for WWE].”