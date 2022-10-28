WWE Announces Match For Tonight’s SmackDown

WWE reports that two members of The Bloodline will be in the ring for SmackDown tonight. The announcement indicates that Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn will pair up to take on Ridge Holland & Butch of The Brawling Brutes as a reaction to the preceding assault on Sheamus last week. The full statement reads:

In the wake of The Bloodline’s vicious attack on Sheamus, The Brawling Brutes’ Butch and Ridge Holland will be out for payback when they take on Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn. Don’t miss the explosive tag team showdown and so much more, this Friday at 8/7 C on FS1.

Tonight’s current SmackDown lineup stands as follows:

*The return of Roman Reigns

*Open Challenge by Ronda Rousey

*Hit Row (Top Dolla & Ashante Adonis) & TBD vs. Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, & Joaquin Wilde)

*The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn) vs. Brawling Brutes (Butch & Ridge Holland)