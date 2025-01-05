WWE News: Stars Reveal Their Netflix Continue Watching Lists, Full John Cena vs. Shawn Michaels Match, 2020 WWE Title Bout

– A new WWE video has several stars revealing what’s in their Netflix “Continue Watching” lists. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“Dirty” Dom, Liv Morgan, Jey Uso, Damian Priest and more Superstars reveal what they’re watching on Netflix and their favorite binge-watching snacks ahead of Raw’s Jan. 6 premiere on Netflix.

– WWE also released two full matches, namely the famed John Cena vs. Shawn Michaels match from April 23rd, 2007 and the Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre WWE Championship match from the November 16th, 2020 episode of Raw: