WWE Stars To Enter Chaos Carnival For D&D Live

WWE has announced that multiple WWE superstars are set to ‘enter the Chaos Carnival’ for D&D Live 2021, including Xavier Woods, MACE, Ember Moon and Tyler Breeze. Here is the press release:

WWE SUPERSTARS ENTER THE CHAOS CARNIVAL FOR D&D LIVE 2021

Xavier Woods, Ember Moon, MACE, and Tyler Breeze join Dungeon Master Aabria Iyengar for D&D Live’s The Chaos Carnival Table

We are less than a month away from D&D Live 2021, a two-day event that will include four gloriously insane tables, pivotal details on upcoming D&D storylines, Magic: The Gathering sets, and super-secret projects. Last week, we announced the Lost Odyssey: Last Light Table that will feature Jack Black, Kevin Smith, Reggie Watts, Lauren Lapkus, Jason Mewes, and host Kate Welch. This week, we’re proud to unveil the players of The Chaos Carnival Table featuring some of the WWE’s most adventurous Superstars!

Xavier Woods: A jack-of-all-trades, this Georgia native is both a WWE Superstar and G4 host. Woods combines brain power with star power as one of WWE’s most versatile Superstars.

Ember Moon: Ember Moon’s success within WWE is owed to the three attributes that she says define her best: skill, honor, and heart. You can bet the War Goddess will bring all three of those attributes to the table.

MACE: Formerly part of the group Retribution, MACE will undoubtedly bring an unsettling sense of danger to an already nefarious storyline at the table.

Tyler Breeze: Don’t let the nickname Prince Pretty fool you – other players at the table will need to be cautious as they navigate with the selfie stunner rolling the dice.

Leading the table on its quest for completion is Dungeon Master Aabria Iyengar, who will help the WWE Superstars navigate the Chaos Carnival.

“It’s no coincidence that the storyline I have prepared for the participating WWE Superstars involves high-flying attractions and wildly dangerous stakes,” said Dungeon Master, Aabira Iyengar. “Each player at the table lost something precious to them at the Chaos Carnival years ago…can they unravel the secrets below the Big Top before they become the next main attraction?”

The players of The Chaos Carnival Table have selected Connor’s Cure as the charity they will be raising money for during the event.

Watch D&D Live 2021 on July 16 & 17 at 12 pm PT. G4 and D&D are partnering to deliver this programming in a myriad of ways for fan’s convenience:

Watch Live or VOD on Peacock (app and desktop) https://www.peacocktv.com/

Watch Live or VOD on G4TV – Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/g4tv

Watch Live or VOD on G4TV – YouTube http://youtube.com/g4tv

Watch Live or VOD D&D’s Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/dnd

Watch Live or VOD on D&D’s YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/DNDWizards

In addition to the multitude of entertainment at D&D Live 2021, fans will receive more information on upcoming products from Wizards of the Coast. Interviews with the lead designers behind the annual D&D storyline The Wild Beyond the Witchlight, the D&D sourcebook set in a Magic: The Gathering plane Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos, and Magic’s Adventures in the Forgotten Realms set using D&D mechanics and monsters. There will be a few surprise announcements as well…

Go to G4TV.com/dndlive for more information on all of the programming coming during D&D Live 2021 on July 16 & 17.

Thank you for reading this missive.