WWE Steve Austin Biography Special Draws Over One Million Viewers on A&E

– Sunday night saw the debut of the A&E WWE programs, WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, and the WWE Biography documentary specials with Biography: Stone Cold Steve Austin. Showbuzz Daily now has the overnight numbers for the debuts for both shows.

The Steve Austin special debuted at No. 6 in the ratings for Sunday night. The show drew 1.062 million viewers and finished with a 0.38 rating in the P18-49 key demo. The two-hour special aired from 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm EST.

10:00 pm EST saw the debut of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures on A&E. The WWE memorabilia-themed show drew an overnight audience of 766,000 viewers. It finished with a 0.29 rating in the key demo. Most Wanted Treasures ranked No. 11 in the ratings for the evening.

90 Day Fiance: Tell All topped the ratings and viewership for Sunday night with a 0.67 in the key demo and 2.371 million viewers. Next week’s episode of Biography will showcase the late WWE Hall of Famer, Rowdy Roddy Piper.