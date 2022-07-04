WWE Sunday Stunner Results 07.03.22: Riddle vs. Seth Rollins In Main Event

WWE held another Sunday Stunner live event last night at the Tucson Arena in Tucson, Arizona. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* The New Day def. The Viking Raiders

* Drew McIntyre def. Sheamus

* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Jinder Mahal

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Becky Lynch, Asuka and Carmella

* Omos def. Cedric Alexander

* WWE United States Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) def. Theory

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) def. Ricochet

* Street Fight: Riddle def. Seth Rollins

Wrestling can put you in awkward positions lol @WWERollins @SuperKingofBros #WWETucson nothing like wrestling no other live sport compares and I’ve been to every single type then now and forever a fan pic.twitter.com/i3vcKdWHPE — Ninerfan83 (@Ninerfan8321) July 4, 2022