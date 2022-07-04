wrestling / News
WWE Sunday Stunner Results 07.03.22: Riddle vs. Seth Rollins In Main Event
WWE held another Sunday Stunner live event last night at the Tucson Arena in Tucson, Arizona. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:
* The New Day def. The Viking Raiders
* Drew McIntyre def. Sheamus
* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Jinder Mahal
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Becky Lynch, Asuka and Carmella
* Omos def. Cedric Alexander
* WWE United States Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) def. Theory
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) def. Ricochet
* Street Fight: Riddle def. Seth Rollins
Wrestling can put you in awkward positions lol @WWERollins @SuperKingofBros #WWETucson nothing like wrestling no other live sport compares and I’ve been to every single type then now and forever a fan pic.twitter.com/i3vcKdWHPE
— Ninerfan83 (@Ninerfan8321) July 4, 2022
ICONS!! 🙌🛐 #wwetucson pic.twitter.com/xJrqPN1VHc
— angie💫 (@_lynchslaugh) July 4, 2022
Asuka vs Becky Lynch vs Carmella vs Bianca Belair for the RAW women's championship #WWETucson pic.twitter.com/mSiW6xOne6
— Stephanie Hypes✨ (@StephanieHypes) July 4, 2022
I SEE THE VISION! @WWERollins #WWETucson pic.twitter.com/W2LZezpbi6
— Stephanie Hypes✨ (@StephanieHypes) July 4, 2022
