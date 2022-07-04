wrestling / News

WWE Sunday Stunner Results 07.03.22: Riddle vs. Seth Rollins In Main Event

July 4, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Riddle Image Credit: WWE

WWE held another Sunday Stunner live event last night at the Tucson Arena in Tucson, Arizona. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* The New Day def. The Viking Raiders
* Drew McIntyre def. Sheamus
* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Jinder Mahal
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Becky Lynch, Asuka and Carmella
* Omos def. Cedric Alexander
* WWE United States Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) def. Theory
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) def. Ricochet
* Street Fight: Riddle def. Seth Rollins

