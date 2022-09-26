WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Fresno: The Bloodline Battles Braun Strowman and the New Day

WWE held their ‘Sunday Stunner’ branded live event last night from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* The Brawling Brutes def. Imperium

* Raquel Rodriguez def. Xia Li

* ‘White Rabbit’ played once again.

* Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. Natalya and Shayna Baszler

* Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models

* Ricochet def. Happy Corbin

* Braun Strowman & The New Day def. The Bloodline (Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa)