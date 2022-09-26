wrestling / News
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Fresno: The Bloodline Battles Braun Strowman and the New Day
September 26, 2022 | Posted by
WWE held their ‘Sunday Stunner’ branded live event last night from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:
* The Brawling Brutes def. Imperium
* Raquel Rodriguez def. Xia Li
* ‘White Rabbit’ played once again.
* Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. Natalya and Shayna Baszler
* Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models
* Ricochet def. Happy Corbin
* Braun Strowman & The New Day def. The Bloodline (Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa)
More Trending Stories
- Mick Foley Recalls Wanting To Have Match With Hulk Hogan In TNA, His Impressions Of Hogan Outside Of The Ring
- Wardlow Says MJF’s Gimmick Is Who He Is, Says AEW World Title Has Been ‘In Shambles’
- Chris Jericho On Wrestling At 51, Criticism Of Him ‘Holding Down’ Talent
- More Backstage Details On Malakai Black & Other AEW Wrestlers Reportedly Being Contacted By WWE, AEW Stars Asking For Releases