wrestling / News

WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Fresno: The Bloodline Battles Braun Strowman and the New Day

September 26, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown The Bloodline Image Credit: WWE

WWE held their ‘Sunday Stunner’ branded live event last night from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* The Brawling Brutes def. Imperium
* Raquel Rodriguez def. Xia Li
* ‘White Rabbit’ played once again.
* Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. Natalya and Shayna Baszler
* Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models
* Ricochet def. Happy Corbin
* Braun Strowman & The New Day def. The Bloodline (Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Sunday Night Stunner, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading