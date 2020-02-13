Updated Betting Odds for Super ShowDown 2020: One Title Favored to Change Hands

– BetOnline provided 411mania with the following betting odds for Super ShowDown 2020. Currently, Universal champion The Fiend Bray Wyatt (-850) is the betting favorite to beat Goldberg, who is at +450.

In the WWE Championship match, defending champ Brock Lesnar (-2000) is the heavy favorite over the underdog, Ricochet (+650). Roman Reigns is favored over King Corbin at -450 to +275.

Finally, John Morrison and The Miz are currently favored to beat The New Day and win the Smackdown tag team titles at the upcoming event.

WWE Super ShowDown 2020 is scheduled for Thursday, February 27. The event will be held at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will be broadcast live on the WWE Network

Bray Wyatt (c) vs Goldberg

Bray Wyatt -850 (2/17)

Goldberg +450 (9/2)

Brock Lesnar (c) vs Ricochet

Brock Lesnar -2000 (1/20)

Ricochet +650 (13/2)

Roman Reigns vs King Corbin

Roman Reigns -450 (2/9)

King Corbin +275 (11/4)

The New Day (c) vs Miz & Morrison

John Morrison & The Miz -250 (2/5)

The New Day +175 (7/4)