wrestling / News
WWE Superstar Shotzi Reacts To Athena’s AEW Debut At Double Or Nothing
May 30, 2022 | Posted by
The former Ember Moon made her AEW debut at Double or Nothing on Sunday. Now going by the ring name Athena she confronted TBS Champion Jade Cargill. WWE SmackDown Superstar Shotzi appeared happy to see Athena back on her screen, posting the following on Twitter:
AINT NO WOMAN LIKE THE ONE I GOT! @AthenaPalmer_FG !!!!! Congratulations tuhtuhpuh!
AINT NO WOMAN LIKE THE ONE I GOT! @AthenaPalmer_FG !!!!! Congratulations tuhtuhpuh! 🔥
— Shotzi (@ShotziWWE) May 30, 2022
.@AEW
I'm here !!!#FallenGoddess pic.twitter.com/zQ5mHPGXLj
— Athena (@AthenaPalmer_FG) May 30, 2022
