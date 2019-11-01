wrestling / News
WWE Superstars React To Being Stranded In Saudi Arabia
– As previously reported, WWE talent is currently stranded in Saudi Arabia due to mechanical issues. A few superstars took to social media to address the situation.
As previously reported, WWE superstars are hoping to leave Saudi Arabia and head home around 8 p.m. ET.
Getting in the right state of mind to hopefully head home in an hour or so …
— Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) November 1, 2019
Not fun
— Tony Nese (@TonyNese) November 1, 2019
Absolutely. Come meet me in Saudi and I’ll give you 150$ https://t.co/MZH1sFGIk5
— Rusev (@RusevBUL) November 1, 2019
Vegas got odds on us gettin home yet?
— No Way Jose (@WWENoWayJose) November 1, 2019
Never again…
— Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) November 1, 2019
Bad day on Saudi Arabia, I hope to arrive before my birth…..
— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeCienWWE) November 1, 2019
At this point and time We need all the prayers… brother.
— Rusev (@RusevBUL) November 1, 2019
You two better have saved daddy some candy. I will be home soon. Love you so much. pic.twitter.com/JKX4OT20Pb
— Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) November 1, 2019
