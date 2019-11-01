WWE Superstars React To Being Stranded In Saudi Arabia

– As previously reported, WWE talent is currently stranded in Saudi Arabia due to mechanical issues. A few superstars took to social media to address the situation.

As previously reported, WWE superstars are hoping to leave Saudi Arabia and head home around 8 p.m. ET.

Getting in the right state of mind to hopefully head home in an hour or so … — Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) November 1, 2019

Not fun — Tony Nese (@TonyNese) November 1, 2019

Absolutely. Come meet me in Saudi and I’ll give you 150$ https://t.co/MZH1sFGIk5 — Rusev (@RusevBUL) November 1, 2019

Vegas got odds on us gettin home yet? — No Way Jose (@WWENoWayJose) November 1, 2019

Never again… — Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) November 1, 2019

Bad day on Saudi Arabia, I hope to arrive before my birth….. — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeCienWWE) November 1, 2019

At this point and time We need all the prayers… brother. — Rusev (@RusevBUL) November 1, 2019