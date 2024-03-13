WWE Superstars Reportedly in Boston for AEW Big Business

– According to a report by PWInsider Elite (via WrestlingInc.com), WWE Superstars Naomi (aka Trinity) and Bayley have been spotted in Boston, Massachusetts ahead of tonight’s AEW Big Business event. It’s also noted that both women will be attending Big Business to support Mercedes Mone for her AEW debut.

Both women previously attended other wrestling events in the past to support their longtime friend. Mone’s NJPW debut against Kairi at NJPW Battle in the Valley last year.

Mercedes Mone is expected to make her All Elite Wrestling debut later tonight at the Big Business edition of Dynamite. The show is being held at the TD Garden. It will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.