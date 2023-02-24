wrestling / News

WWE SVP James Kimball Has Reportedly Been Fired From The Company

February 24, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Canyon Ceman Kevin Dunn Image Credit: WWE

Fightful reports that WWE SVP of Talent Operations & Strategy James Kimball has left the company. According to the report, he was fired last week due to an HR violation.

Kimball worked for WWE for two years and was part of the NIL program. Before that, he worked in UFC in different roles for a decade, including Vice President of Operations. He left in 2020 to join WWE.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading