WWE SVP Says Company Will Push Envelope On Technology When Netflix Deal Starts

WWE SVP Marty Miller says that the company will continue to innovate technologically once their deal with Netflix starts up. Miller recently spoke with The Verge and talked about the company’s increasing use of technology to enhance the TV product.

“It’s just an amazing increase in technology that allows us to do bigger and better things; more 3D stuff versus 2D,” Miller said. “When Netflix starts, we’ll definitely be pushing the envelope on every aspect of technology. Not technology just because it’s new; we want technology that directly relates to the WWE and makes our product better.”

Triple H said during the post-WrestleMania 40 press conference that WWE is going to continue making changes to production as time goes on and praised Lee Fitting’s work in that capacity.