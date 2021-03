PWInsider reports that WWE will tape the Class of 2021 portion of the Hall of Fame ceremony today. The Great Khali, who was not present yesterday, is in Florida today.

WWE taped the Class of 2020 portion of the ceremony yesterday, featuring the Bella Twins, JBL, the nWo and the family of the British Bulldog. Jushin Liger, who is part of that class, was not in attendance.