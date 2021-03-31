New Photo Shows 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Class (Spoilers)

A new photo has been posted online showing the 2020 Hall of Fame class. Heel By Nature posted the following pic, which shows the members of the Hall of Fame that were inducted today during the first part of the Hall of Fame tapings. The photo includes Titus O’Neil, which more or less confirms that he will be the Warrior Award recipient.

Not present in the photo William Shatner or Jushin “Thunder” Liger. It is likely that Liger is still in Japan due to travel restrictions. No word on if there will be a video appearance by him. It also shows Davey Boy Smith Jr., Georgia Smith and Diana Hart-Smith, who accepted on behalf of the late British Bulldog, Davey Boy Smith. It finally includes Sean Waltman, who as previously reported was inducted as part of the nWo along with Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall.

Both the 2020 and 2021 inductions for the show will air next Tuesday on Peacock and WWE Network.