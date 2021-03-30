Potential Spoiler For 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Warrior Award Inductee

A new report has a potential spoiler for this year’s Warrior Award inductee to the WWE Hall of Fame. Fightful Select reports that as of February when the plans for the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame were first announced, Titus O’Neil was set to be the Warrior Award recipient for this year.

The Warrior Award is given to those who have “exhibited unwavering strength and perseverance, and who live life with the courage and compassion that embodies the indomitable spirit of the Ultimate Warrior.” Past nominees have included Connor “The Crusher” Michalek, Joan Lunden, Eric LeGrand, Jarrius “JJ” Robertson, and Sue Aitchison.

O’Neil has been heavily involved in doing charity work in the city of Tampa, working with several nonprofit groups on efforts from getting student athletes into college and after-school programs for kids to his annual Joy of Giving event. He will co-host this year’s WrestleMania alongside Hulk Hogan.

The WWE Hall of Fame will air on April 6th on Peacock.