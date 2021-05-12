WWE News: Ted DiBiase Outbids Cameron Grimes on NXT, Pete Dunne vs. Leon Ruff Clip

– Ted DiBiase continues to be a burr in Cameron Grimes’ expensive saddle, getting another one over on him during tonight’s WWE NXT. Tuesday’s show saw the WWE Hall of Famer outbid Grimes on a house during an auction, driving the price up to $20 million. You can see the segment below:

– WWE posted a clip of Pete Dunne’s win over Leon Ruff from tonight’s show. Dunne laid out an open challenge and Ruff, who had been denied a match by William Regal because of his condition after last week’s Falls Count Anywhere match, accepted only to fall short: