WWE News: Ted DiBiase Gets His Million Dollar Title Back on NXT, Xyon Quinn Debuts

Ted DiBiase returned the Million Dollar Title to his possession in sneaky fashion on tonight’s WWE NXT. Tuesday’s show saw Cameron Grimes and Ted DiBiase open things up by celebrating Grimes’ win over LA Knight at NXT Takeover 36.

After the celebration, the two went to the parking lot and DiBiase went to leave when Grimes offered to give the title back. DiBiase was already in his limo and took the title, then thought better of it and gave it back to Grimes. Grimes quickly realized it was a WWE Shop replica and DiBiase laughed, driving off.

– Xyon Quinn made his NXT TV debut on tonight’s show with a win over Boa. The former Daniel Vidot defeated Boa in a short match when Boa, who was in control, was distracted by Mei Ying. He bowed to her but turned around into a charging forearm for a pinfall win. Vidot then exited through the crowd rather than walk by the Tian Sha leader on the ramp.