411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report 07.29.23: LA Knight Talks SummerSlam Battle Royal, More

411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 07.29.23

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show as I guess she is back in for Megan Morant again, or maybe she is still just the host of this show while Megan gets RAW Talk. She is joined by Matt Camp and they get to the news that SummerSlam will be having a Battle Royal presented by Slim Jims. Camp does the Randy Savage impression that is pretty much required when mentioning Slim Jims.

-To the video as Santos Escobar gets a win over Rey Mysterio due to injury. Rey seemed to get a concussion taking a bump off a suicide dive from Santos. I assume Santos was getting the win no matter, but that sucks to have a match end. Hope Rey is doing better.

-Austin Theory defends his US Title against Santos Escobar on SmackDown in 2 weeks!

-Austin Theory is backstage with Kayla Braxton. Theory say she is shook as Santos knocked out Rey Mysterio and says Rey was his childhood hero. He calls Santos a bad guy and he will take care of that. He admits that Santos has a win over him, but that was non-title and it’s a different deal trying to take The US Title from him. He tells Santos that he isn’t ready and that’s All Day!

-Camp and Jackie discuss Theory vs. Escobar!

-Bianca Belair and LA Knight still to come!

-To the video as Karrion Kross gets a win over Karl Anderson. Kross attacks Anderson after the match until The OC runs in for the save (Anderson told them to stay in the back). This feud continues!

-To the video as our new Women’s Tag Champions get pinned by partners who hate each other, Charlotte and Bianca. No need for this and it really made the Champs look bad as Charlotte and Bianca argued before the cover was made. Let them beat another team if you want to go with this story.

-Bianca Belair is backstage, with ice on her shoulder, and tells Kayla that she feels used. She says it is what it is and they got a win and now it is on to SummerSlam. She isn’t focused on one particular woman in the match and just needs to do what she has to do to regain the Championship.

-Jackie and Camp discuss Bianca vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte. They discuss the mind games being played by Charlotte and that Iyo is still out there with her MITB briefcase.

-LA Knight up next!

-SummerSlam! Ford Field! 1 Week!

-To the video as LA Knight gets a win over Ashante “Thee” Adonis to give him some momentum heading to SummerSlam. Jackie and Camp keep talking about how popular LA Knight has become and how it is growing by the week.

-Kayla is backstage with LA Knight, who is pacing and walks off camera. He is back and has Sheamus next week on SmackDown and then has the Battle Royal at SummerSlam. He wants to talk to us! He calls himself the fastest rising star in WWE history. He has put the US Title issue behind him and is looking forward to Sheamus and then SummerSlam. Everyone in Detroit will be saying L A Knight. Yeah! Kayla chuckles and notes he is very confident and off camera we hear, “Yeah.”

-Next week it is Sheamus vs. LA Knight and then both will be in The Slim Jims SummerSlam Battle Royal. They need to announce something for the winner. I don’t care if it’s a trophy, a future title shot, or a sack full of money. Give them something!

-To the video as The Bloodline Saga opens the show with Jey letting Roman know that he has confidence because he already pinned Roman. At SummerSlam he is going to beat him again!

-Later in the night Jey gets pestered by Grayson Waller and a match is made between the two. Jey gets the win as you would assume and Solo attacks from behind. Jey eats a nasty MDK move as Roman and Solo have introduced a spear/Samoan Spike combo. Nobody should ever kick out of that combo. I mean, ever!

-Camp is blown away that Roman acknowledged the idea of someone beating him. Jey has all the confidence in the world, but I still think he is taking the loss next week.

-Camp takes a moment to note this is the final show for Jackie Redmond. He gives Jackie her flowers and you can see tears starting to form in her eyes. Sweet moment! I have enjoyed Jackie on this show as she gave the show a pilot after years of switching between people. She ended up doing the best job with this show since Renee Young.

-Jackie wraps things up as she is a bit choked up and we are out for this week. Thanks for reading!