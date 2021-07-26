wrestling / News
WWE To Launch Their Own Home Shopping Livestream
July 26, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has sent out an email announcing a livestream on Youtube that will allow fans shop for WWE products and features an exclusive interview with AJ Styles and Omos. The email reads:
Join WWE for a live shopping pilot experience
Be among the first to shop live on YouTube. Join WWE’s The Bump livestream to browse products from your favorite WWE superstars and see exclusive interviews from AJ Styles and Omos — all on YouTube. Tune in on Wednesday, July 28, at 10 am ET/7 am PT.“
