WWE News: Top 10 Raw Moments, Full Natural Disasters vs. Money Inc. Match, Steve Austin vs. Sting From WCW
– WWE has posted this week’s top 10 Raw moments video. You can check out the countdown video below:
– The WWE Vault YouTube account posted the Natural Disasters’s World Tag Team Championship match against Money Inc. from a July 20th, 1992 house show. The match saw the Disasters win the titles from IRS and Ted DiBiase:
– The WCW Vault account shared the full Sting vs. Steve Austin match from the April 8th, 1995 episode of WCW Saturday Night:
