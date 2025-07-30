WWE Names The Top 25 Summerslam Matches of All Time

Over the past month, WWE has been naming the top 25 matches in the history of Summerslam, posting them to Youtube. The #1 match was revealed today: Bret Hart vs. The British Bulldog for the Intercontinental title, from Summerslam 1992. You can find the whole list, and the #1 match, below:

1. Bret Hart vs The British Bulldog (SummerSlam 1992)

2. John Cena vs AJ Styles (SummerSlam 2016)

3. Bret Hart vs Mr Perfect (SummerSlam 1991)

4. CM Punk vs Brock Lesnar (SummerSlam 2013)

5. Bret Hart vs Owen Hart (SummerSlam 1994)

6. Dudley Boyz vs Hardy Boyz vs Edge and Christian (SummerSlam 2000)

7. Shawn Michaels vs Triple H (SummerSlam 2002)

8. The Rock vs Brock Lesnar (SummerSlam 2002)

9. Shawn Michaels vs Razor Ramon (SummerSlam 1995)

10. The Undertaker vs Edge (SummerSlam 2008)

11. John Cena vs Daniel Bryan (SummerSlam 2013)

12. Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar (SummerSlam 2022)

13. CM Punk vs John Cena (SummerSlam 2011)

14. The Rock vs Triple H (SummerSlam 1998)

15. Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns vs Samoa Joe vs Braun Strowman (SummerSlam 2017)

16. Rey Mysterio vs Eddie Guerrero (SummerSlam 2005)

17. Stone Cold Steve Austin vs Kurt Angle (SummerSlam 2001)

18. Jeff Hardy vs CM Punk (SummerSlam 2008)

19. Brock Lesnar vs The Undertaker (SummerSlam 2015)

20. Randy Orton vs Christian (SummerSlam 2011)

21. Bianca Belair vs Becky Lynch (SummerSlam 2022)

22. Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins (SummerSlam 2019)

23. The Undertaker vs Bret Hart (SummerSlam 1997)

24. Seth Rollins vs John Cena (SummerSlam 2015)

25. Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar (SummerSlam 2023)