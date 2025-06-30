WWE News: Triple H Reacts To Cody Rhodes & Jade Cargill’s King & Queen Of the Ring Wins, Metro Boomin Shares Pic With Spinner US Title

– Triple H took to social media to congratulate Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill on their King and Queen of the Ring wins at WWE Night of Champions. The two stars won their respective tournaments at Saturday’s PPV and the WWE CCO posted to Twitter with pics of both, writing:

“She’s been nothing but dominant since her arrival…and now a win over one of the best earns her a singles championship match for the first time. Congratulations @Jade_Cargill. The path back to the Undisputed @WWE Championship starts now for @CodyRhodes…#WWENOC”

– Producer Metro Boomin, who has been vocal about wanting to produce WWE theme songs for some stars, posted to Twitter to show a pic of his studio setup with the John Cena Spinner WWE United States Championship: