WWE’s Tropicana Field Residency Reportedly Ending In Two Weeks

WWE’s time in Tropicana Field is coming to an end in a couple of weeks, according to the latest report. Jon Alba is reporting that the company’s ThunderDome residency is coming to an end on April 2nd, a week before the Tampa Bay Rays’ regular season kicks off on April 9th. Alba noted that the April 2nd date is a “hard out” point and that the company is expected to remain in the Tampa area, with multiple sources saying they will end up at Yuengling Center at USF.

The report squares with one from last week which said that WWE would be taping the April 9th Smackdown, which is the go-home show for WrestleMania, on April 2nd before the live episode. WWE has yet to officially confirm the move.