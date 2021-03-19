wrestling / News

WWE Reportedly Taping the Smackdown Before WrestleMania

March 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Logo 2019

WWE is planning to tape the final Smackdown before WrestleMania according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that as of right now, the plan is to tape the April 9th episode of Smackdown before the April 2nd episode airs live on FOX.

As previously noted, the site reports that WWE plans to tape the Hall of Fame shows over a two-day period as well.

