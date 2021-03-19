wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Taping the Smackdown Before WrestleMania
March 19, 2021 | Posted by
WWE is planning to tape the final Smackdown before WrestleMania according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that as of right now, the plan is to tape the April 9th episode of Smackdown before the April 2nd episode airs live on FOX.
As previously noted, the site reports that WWE plans to tape the Hall of Fame shows over a two-day period as well.
More Trending Stories
- Lance Storm Wants to Return to Wrestling Once Restrictions Lift, Talks Plan For Final Match With Chris Jericho
- Paul Heyman On Why Roman Reigns Resonates With Audiences, Potential Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Match
- Shawn Michaels Regrets Coming Out of Retirement For 2018 Crown Jewel Match
- AEW Releases Video Showing Fallout Of Last Night’s Lights Out Match: Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa Get Standing Ovation