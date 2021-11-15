wrestling / News
WWE News: UFC Celebrates Anniversary of Brock Lesnar vs. Randy Couture, Rock Introduces The Xbox Vault
November 15, 2021 | Posted by
– The UFC has released a new video celebrating the 13th anniversary of Brock Lesnar’s win over Randy Couture. You can see the video below, which features highlights from the UFC 91 fight:
– IGN posted an announcement video from the 20th Anniversary Celebration Xbox broadcast featuring The Rock, revealing the Xbox Vault which features several Xbox artifacts:
