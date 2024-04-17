wrestling / News
Various News: WWE UK Tour Begins In Birmingham Today, NJPW on AXS Preview, NXT Highlights
– WWE will begin their tour of the UK today with a show in Birmingham, England at Resorts World Arena Birmingham. The advertised lineup includes:
* Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Kofi Kingston
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. GUNTHER vs. Finn Balor
* Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso
* Becky Lynch vs. Piper Niven
* Ricochet & Chad Gable vs. Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh
* Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. Tegan Nox & Natalya
– NJPW on AXS TV is now on Wednesday nights. The lineup this week includes Tetsuya Naito vs. Yota Tsuji from Sakura Genesis.
