Various News: WWE UK Tour Begins In Birmingham Today, NJPW on AXS Preview, NXT Highlights

– WWE will begin their tour of the UK today with a show in Birmingham, England at Resorts World Arena Birmingham. The advertised lineup includes:

* Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Kofi Kingston

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. GUNTHER vs. Finn Balor

* Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

* Becky Lynch vs. Piper Niven

* Ricochet & Chad Gable vs. Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh

* Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. Tegan Nox & Natalya

– NJPW on AXS TV is now on Wednesday nights. The lineup this week includes Tetsuya Naito vs. Yota Tsuji from Sakura Genesis.

– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE NXT: