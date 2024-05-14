The Undertaker Opens Up On Transitioning To Podcasting

The Undertaker recently appeared on Busted Open Radio where he discussed a wide range of topics including starting his podcast, Six Feet Under. Here are the highlights (per Wrestling Inc):

On the idea: “We tested the waters a couple years ago, with WWE and me doing a podcast then,” Callaway said. “We had five in the can that we were ready to go with and we just couldn’t get a deal worked out with the people we were trying to sell it to.”

On being hesitant to do it: “I wasn’t sure I wanted to do it — I’m still not sure I want to do it,” Callaway continued. “I’m kind of coming late to the podcast game. … When you’re doing everything in the WWE machine, everything is pretty simple. Now we’re having to do everything on our own.”